Marion Cotillard Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order for Marion Cotillard and her longtime partner, Guillaume Canet! The star gave birth to her second child, a baby girl, her rep confirms to People. Cotillard and Canet also have 5-year-old son Marcel Canet at home.

The 41-year-old French actress confirmed the news of her second pregnancy last September in an emotional Instagram post after she was swept up into Brangelina split rumors. “Many years ago, I met the man of my life, father of our son, and of the baby we are expecting. He is my love, my best friend, the only one that I need,” she wrote in her 'gram's caption.

After the announcement, the Allied star stepped out in many a high-fashion look, in everything from a Dior knit to a little black dress and fishnet tights, and set example after example on how a growing belly doesn’t need to cramp your style.

Great wishes to the new parents of two!