Marion Cotillard Ditches the Cannes Couture for a Band Tee

There's no arguing the fact that French actress Marion Cotillard has an enviable sense of style. From her favored floor sweeping Dior gowns to Jean Paul Gaultier column dresses, Cotillard's major fashion moments tend to fall into the classic category. That's why it was surprising to see her wear several unconventional getups at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

First, she stepped out in a sporty lace-up look from Parisian brand Y-Project at the photo call of her new film, Ismael's Ghosts. Several days later, at the Chopard Trophy event, the Allied actress wore a show-stopping sequin Michael Halpern jumpsuit. But her latest fashion risk was the most daring, as she ditched the glamorous gowns typically associated with Cannes in favor of a comfy concert tee.

The T-shirt, designed by Belgian brand Filles à Papa, was a nostalgic tribute to the music legends of the '80s who have recently passed away, including George Michael, Prince, David Bowie, and, of course, Michael Jackson. The phrase "Never Forget" is inscribed at the bottom of the tee.

RELATED: Marion Cotillard's Face Looks Completely Different for a Good Reason

VIDEO: Listen to 26 Celebrities Try to Pronounce Cannes

For a feminine touch, Cotillard let her short lacy slip peek out from underneath, which met the tops of her thigh-high red Fendi boots. The pairing only added an extra layer of edge to the modern look.

As Cotillard continues to promote her new movie at Cannes, we can't wait to see what she has up her sartorial sleeve next.