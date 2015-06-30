Princess Diana's Favorite Photographer to Take Princess Charlotte's Christening Picture

Princess Diana would have been 54 on Wednesday, and once again her son is honoring her memory.

Mario Testino, one of Di's favorite photographers, has been chosen by Prince William and Princess Kate to take the official pictures following their daughter Princess Charlotte's christening this Sunday.

He will snap the main portraits of the christening party after the ceremony, the couple’s office at Kensington Palace said in a statement on Tuesday.

Testino, who took the couple’s official engagement portraits in 2011 and famously captured Vanity Fair's portraits of Diana before her death at age 36 in 1997, says he is "overwhelmed" to be chosen.

The couple’s office points out that during his storied career, Testino has also photographed Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Harry.

The portraits will likely include one of William, Kate, Charlotte and Prince George as well as Queen Elizabeth and both sets of grandparents.

"The Duke and Duchess are delighted that Mario Testino will help capture this important moment for their family and look forward to sharing the photographs with the public," the statement adds.

Meanwhile, the Peruvian-born photographer, 60, says, "I am overwhelmed and honored to be chosen to document this occasion and to carry on the documentation of the family that is the soul of this country, a country that has given me so much."

