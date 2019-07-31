Mario Lopez Is Drawing Backlash for His Comments About Transgender Children

Mario Lopez is catching heat over some recent comments about raising transgender children.

In an interview with conservative commentator Candace Owens, Lopez said that it was "dangerous" for parents to allow young children to live according to their self-identified genders. Though the interview was released last month, it recently began making the rounds on Twitter — and people were not pleased with Lopez's comments.

During the interview, Owens raised the question of what she called the “weird trend” in Hollywood of celebrities who have made room for their children "picking their gender," pointing to Charlize Theron as an example.

"And this is strange to me, and they say, ‘Oh, I looked at my child and my child was swimming in a bathtub and looked up and said, "Mommy, I’m a boy," and that’s weird," Owens said. “I am trying to understand this new Hollywood mentality where they just think their children now have the mental authority.”

"I'm kind of blown away, too," Lopez replied. "Look, I'm never one to tell anyone how to parent their kids obviously and I think if you come from a place of love, you really can't go wrong. But at the same time, my god, if you're 3 years old and you're saying you're feeling a certain way or you think you're a boy or a girl or whatever the case may be, I just think it's dangerous as a parent to make this determination then, OK, then you're going to a boy or a girl, whatever the case may be ... It's sort of alarming and my gosh, I just think about the repercussions later on."

He then conflated gender identity with sexual identity, telling Owens, “When you’re a kid ... you don’t know anything about sexuality yet. You’re just a kid.”

Lopez, who welcomed his third child with wife Courtney Mazza earlier this month, also told Owens that his children don't associate with children who are trans or gender nonbinary.

"They don't kick it with those kids," he said.

The comments drew outcry from people who say Lopez's comments are misinformed.

It's unfortunate that someone who is so involved with @GLAAD like @MarioLopezExtra would be so misinformed about #trans kids. I wish that he would reach out to @sarahkateellis for some guidance on the difference between sex and gender identity https://t.co/JrGkfHTP2y — Alexandra Halaby (@iskandrah) July 31, 2019

Of our 5 kids, 2 are queer. They both came out in their early teens but we knew who they were way, way before then.



Parents can tell the different between a 3 year old who pretends to be another gender for fun and one who feels they are living in the wrong body. STFU Mario Lopez https://t.co/pKXketgy6P — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) July 31, 2019

mario lopez’s Wikipedia page: Jesus the internet is fast pic.twitter.com/0nxB9DwuEN — zack schroeck (@whoareuiam) July 31, 2019

It’s okay @MarioLopezExtra. We’re here to help provide more education on what being #transgender means, the difference between #sexualorientation, #sex, and #gender... and a whole lot of other things. https://t.co/ahjYTyenMD — PFLAG National (@PFLAG) July 31, 2019

Elsewhere in the interview, Lopez called out the #MeToo and #BelieveWomen hashtags as "dangerous," because "people lie and sometimes those people are women," and said it was "incredibly dangerous" to take women at their word.

“God forbid you have a son out there and a girl may have felt a certain way about a situation — dismissed, hurt, whatever, and is feeling vengeful and just decides to tell a certain story that’s not even exactly true, come back and hurt that individual," he said.

RELATED: Mario Lopez and Tiffani Thiessen Have a Mini-Reunion at the Movies

In 1993, Lopez was accused of date rape by an 18-year-old woman, but was not arrested, and denied the charges.