See Marilyn Monroe's Most Iconic Swimsuits In Honor of Her Birthday

Even five decades after her death, Marilyn Monroe continues to inspire Hollywood, the runway, and cosmetic brands. The iconic star, who would have been 89 today, was named as the ambassador of Max Factor cosmetics in January, a brand just as historic as Monroe herself. According to the brand, it was Max Factor's son who was responsible for transforming the young Norma Jeane Mortenson into the blonde bombshell Marilyn Monroe. During Milan Fashion Week, Gigi Hadid portrayed Monroe in a large camel coat and tousled waves in Max Mara's fall/winter 2015 show, proving that some things never go out of style.

Known for her killer curves and sultry red lips, the American sex symbol looked stunning in bikinis and plunging necklines before her death in 1962. In remembrance of one of the greatest female stars of all time, take a look at her most iconic swimsuits.

