Marijuana Is Becoming a Major Player in the Wedding Industry

The times, they are a-changin'!

The wedding industry is fast to adapt to modern society's innovations, and the spread of legalized marijuana access across the U.S. is having an impact. One result? Very, um, *fragrant* wedding receptions.

According to a new Bloomberg report, the time-honored tradition of offering free drinks at weddings is now sharing the spotlight with a supplementary vice: open cannabis bars. And apparently the so-called “bud bars" can cost less than the traditional options. Bloomberg cites an offer from Cultivating Spirits in Colorado (where usage for 21-and-older adults is legal): The price for a two-hour bud bar at a 100-person wedding is reportedly $300, with $100 for each additional hour.

Of course, recreational marijuana use is only legal in eight U.S. states to date, so the other 42 might have to wait a while before they're able to hire "budtenders" for their next event.

Sounds like those registry-approved monogrammed washcloths could soon be swapped for something greener.