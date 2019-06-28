Laura Dern Has a Surprising Connection to Presidential Hopeful Marianne Williamson, and People Can't Deal
Twitter is amused, to say the least.
Night two of the first Democratic primary debate aired last night, and Twitter had a *lot* of thoughts — the bulk of which were related to prospective candidate, author, and activist Marianne Williamson.
Despite the uh, unconventional, nature of Williamson’s responses on Thursday, it’s clear from her performance that she’s comfortable under the spotlight. As the spiritual adviser to Oprah and Cher, muse to Alanis Morissette, and an Instagram-worthy Kardashian meet-and-greeter, Williamson is certainly no stranger to the celebrity fore. But the biggest surprise in her star-studded circle is neither a KarJenner nor a single-name icon — it’s Laura Dern.
In a New York Times profile published last month, the connection was detailed: Dern and Williamson were roommates in L.A. — the former was just 17 at the time, while the latter was in her early 30s.
Unsurprisingly, Twitter was also amused by this fact:
If this whole politics thing doesn’t work out, maybe Williamson can shift her campaign focus to scoring a guest spot on Big Little Lies?