Laura Dern Has a Surprising Connection to Presidential Hopeful Marianne Williamson, and People Can't Deal

Night two of the first Democratic primary debate aired last night, and Twitter had a *lot* of thoughts — the bulk of which were related to prospective candidate, author, and activist Marianne Williamson.

I know nobody wants political content on this account but it's 2:30am and I am awake and putting Marianne Williamson's speech to Twin Peaks music pic.twitter.com/fSjP5wzrnR — I will meet you on that field. (@BoxrecGrey) June 28, 2019

Marianne Williamson is doing an incredible job for someone who is obviously digesting an edible on television — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) June 28, 2019

Marianne Williamson is like if one of Stevie Nicks’ shawls came to life — word west (@wordwestpress) June 28, 2019

Nobody:



Not a soul:



Marianne Williamson: My first act as president, I’m calling New Zealand. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 28, 2019

Despite the uh, unconventional, nature of Williamson’s responses on Thursday, it’s clear from her performance that she’s comfortable under the spotlight. As the spiritual adviser to Oprah and Cher, muse to Alanis Morissette, and an Instagram-worthy Kardashian meet-and-greeter, Williamson is certainly no stranger to the celebrity fore. But the biggest surprise in her star-studded circle is neither a KarJenner nor a single-name icon — it’s Laura Dern.

In a New York Times profile published last month, the connection was detailed: Dern and Williamson were roommates in L.A. — the former was just 17 at the time, while the latter was in her early 30s.

TIL Marianne Williamson was Laura Dern’s roommate when Dern was 17. https://t.co/Y4qI0t8JIe pic.twitter.com/0LoRegInl3 — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) June 28, 2019

Unsurprisingly, Twitter was also amused by this fact:

You mean to tell me that @marwilliamson and @LauraDern experienced this moment on a DAILY basis?! https://t.co/RPMapqofy4 pic.twitter.com/Za51f8a8Bi — Andrés Bascumbe (@AndresBascumbe) June 28, 2019

Marianne Williamson roomed with Laura Dern

Kirsten Gillibrand roomed with Connie Britton



Who will help me write this TV pilot?? pic.twitter.com/RwSP5kWEvw — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) June 28, 2019

I’m torn on Marianne Williamson. On one hand, anti-vaxxers are the scum of the earth. On the other hand, she’s a witch who was once Laura Dern’s roommate. — 🗝🐍Strange Attractor🐍🗝 (@tristanreveur) June 28, 2019

THEY REALLY UPDATED LAURA DERN’S WIKI PAGE WITH MARIANNE WILLIAMSON pic.twitter.com/l6Nfy1IYJC — Jaz 🦇 (@SensitiveS8n) June 28, 2019

When Gay Twitter finds out that Laura Dern was once Marianne Williamson’s roommate.... it’s over... — Bedder (@itgetsbedder) June 28, 2019

If this whole politics thing doesn’t work out, maybe Williamson can shift her campaign focus to scoring a guest spot on Big Little Lies?