Mariah Carey's New Album Gets a Release Date, Rihanna Rules YouTube, and More

1. Mariah Carey's new album, The Art of Letting Go, will be available July 23. [HuffPo]

2. Rihanna is the queen of YouTube! The star surpassed Justin Bieber as the most-viewed artist. [Mashable]

3. See 20 things Lauren Conrad taught you about working in the fashion industry that aren't true. [BuzzFeed]

4. The Legend continues, and he's staying classy: Watch the official trailer for Anchorman 2. [YouTube]

5. Get the story behind everyone's go-to dress, the LBD. [StyleList]

6. Channel the Bling Ring with Smashbox's limited-edition makeup kit. [Style Bistro]

