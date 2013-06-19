Mariah Carey's New Album Gets a Release Date, Rihanna Rules YouTube, and More

AKM-GSI; West Ian/PA Photos/ABACA; Rob Kim/Getty Images; Courtesy Photo (2); Jayne Fincher/Getty Images
1. Mariah Carey's new album, The Art of Letting Go, will be available July 23. [HuffPo]
2. Rihanna is the queen of YouTube! The star surpassed Justin Bieber as the most-viewed artist. [Mashable]
3. See 20 things Lauren Conrad taught you about working in the fashion industry that aren't true. [BuzzFeed]
4. The Legend continues, and he's staying classy: Watch the official trailer for Anchorman 2. [YouTube]
5. Get the story behind everyone's go-to dress, the LBD. [StyleList]
6. Channel the Bling Ring with Smashbox's limited-edition makeup kit. [Style Bistro]