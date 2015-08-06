Mariah Carey's Twins Were the Stars at Her Walk of Fame Ceremony

Mariah Carey may have been the one being honored at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, but her twins Moroccan and Monroe were the unexpected stars of the event.

Four-year-old Roc and Roe adorably stole the show from their pop star mom on Wednesday, when the singer received her star. During Carey's acceptance speech, Roc decided he had something to express to the crowd. "I love you Mommy," he said when Carey, 45, gave him the mic, according to People. Not wanting to be left out, Roe echoed the sentiment when she got her little hands on the microphone. At least they kept the focus on their mom!

"I better get through with this before the kids want to come up and talk again!" Carey joked to the audience.

Despite some impromptu performances—Roc have a tantrum at one point—Carey was thrilled to have her children (dad is Carey's ex Nick Cannon) there to celebrate with her. "For them to be here was everything. I'm so humbled and grateful," she told People.

The five-time Grammy winner, who wore a sparkling black Yousef Aljasmi gown, also shared the spotlight with her adoring fans, who're known as Lambs. "Really, you're melting my heart. You're making me cry, and that's why I'm keeping on my sunglasses. But I cannot thank you enough. This is a huge honor." Carey shared several photos of the special day on Instagram:

Thank you so much to all the #lambs in the land. You are the best !! I ❤️ you to infinity. #hollywoodwalkoffame A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Aug 5, 2015 at 3:05pm PDT

Celebrating the day ⭐️ #hollywoodwalkoffame A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Aug 5, 2015 at 1:50pm PDT

What an incredible day. Thank you #lambs #lambily and everyone who made it happen. ⭐️ #star #hollywoodwalkoffame A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Aug 5, 2015 at 12:48pm PDT

The "Heartbreaker" singer has even more to fête this week. Empire co-creator Lee Daniels announced at her ceremony that the honoree would appear on the hit show's second season. Our big question is: Will Roc and Roe have a cameo?

