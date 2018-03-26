Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Twinned with Their 6-Year-Old Twins in Matching Outfits

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon just took twinning to a whole new level ... again.

The duo popped up on the red carpet at the Kids’ Choice Awards Sunday with their 6-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe in the most adorable matching ensembles.

The superstar songstress, who never hesitates to make a bold style statement, opted for a black leather moto jacket paired with a white top underneath, black jeans, and added a little bling with her black jewel-encrusted stilettos. Carey completed her look with her locks pulled up in a high curly ponytail and shielded her eyes from the camera flashes with an oversized pair of aviator sunnies.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Her mini-me, Monroe, was right by her side in the exact same outfit, swapping out Carey’s heels for studded black sneakers, and rocking shades with a smile and her hair in a ponytail just like her mom.

Meanwhile, Cannon and Moroccan twinned it out, sporting orange and white sweat suits with matching orange and white striped headbands. Moroccan was all smiles as he sat on his dad’s shoulders and threw up a peace sign, and Monroe stood below him, holding tightly to their mom’s hand.

The twin moment comes just a year after they attended the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards, and rocked matching looks.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Last year, Carey and Monroe wore matching Adidas mini dresses and gold Sophia Webster winged kicks. Cannon and Monroe wore sleeveless short sweatsuits and Timberland boots.

Although the couple called it quits in 2014, they have said repeatedly that their kids are their number one priority.