Mariah Carey's Twins Clearly Inherited Her Extravagant Fashion Sense

Isabel Jones
Jul 31, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When it comes to style, Queen Mimi holds fast to the idea that more is more. Whether taking a dip in head-to-toe diamonds, working out in fishnets, or "festivating" in a blinged-out bra, Mariah Carey is always on-brand—and that brand is EXTRA AF.

As it turns out, the apples don't fall far from the tree. In terms of flair, Carey’s 6-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan Cannon, appear to be taking after their fierce mama.

On Sunday, the 47-year-old pop icon posted a photo of her son and daughter from a recent trip to Disneyland. “Thank you #Anaheim, we enjoyed you! :hugging::pray: See you tomorrow, #HollywoodBowl :tada::tada: #AllTheHitsTour,” Carey captioned the pic of her twins, decked out in Disney’s finest.

In the sweet snap, Moroccan dons a blue sorcerer's hat complete with Mickey Mouse ears, a Gucci graphic tee, and bright red shorts. To his left is Monroe, rocking a pair of sequined Minnie Mouse ears, a graphic tee decorated with an illustration of a peacock (also Gucci: $135; farfetch.com), hot pink glasses, and denim shorts.

Thank you #Anaheim, we enjoyed you! 🤗🙏 See you tomorrow, #HollywoodBowl 🎉🎉 #AllTheHitsTour

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Add a few more dashes of glitter, and these two are certified Mariah clones!

