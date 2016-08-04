See Mariah Carey Try on Wedding Dresses in New Mariah's World Promo

Mariah Carey just released a brand-new promo for her upcoming E! reality show, and it's clear that this legendary diva's fairytale lifestyle is on a whole other level of fabulousness.

"I'd rather, like, make everything fun," the songstress announces at the beginning of the clip while reclining on a red-and-white couch while clad in sequined lingerie, fluffy black mule slippers, and literally all the diamonds.

"Is this a normal outfit for people to wear?" Mimi continues, gesturing to her sparkling ensemble and immaculate hair and makeup. "I don't know, but I'm at home and this is what I wear."

Viewers are then taken on a whirlwind tour of the "Heartbreaker" hitmaker's glamorous life and get a look at the mom of two as she tries on couture wedding dresses for her upcoming nuptials to billionaire fiancé James Packer, prepares for her tour, and jet-sets around the globe, and breaks down in tears.

We even get to see a sneak peek of the 46-year-old's comedic side as she hilarious pranks people on the phone! E! released the first promo for the eight-part docu-series back in May complete with glamorous gowns, plenty of champagne, and private jets.

For more, watch the new promo by clicking on the video at top.