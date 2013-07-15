Mariah Carey Takes the Stage In a Bling Sling at the MLB All-Star Charity Concert

The show must go on! Despite injuring her shoulder while filming a music video last week, Mariah Carey was still able to deliver a showstopping performance with the New York Philharmonic Orchestra at the MLB All-Star Charity Concert in New York City's Central Park. Of course, not any old cast would do for the diva -- Mimi took the stage in three different slings, each one more glamorous than the last with rhinestones, feathers, and faux fur embellishments. It was just so Mariah. "It was truly an honor to perform with the world renowned NY Philharmonic," the singer wrote on her Instagram. "In spite of the pain, I wouldn't ever have missed this moment." We love how she took an unfortunate situation and turned it into a fashion statement, not to mention the great cause the show supported. Proceeds raised at the concert will benefit victims of Hurricane Sandy, and MLB made a $1 million donation toward relief efforts. Click the photo to take a closer look at her performance, and to go inside more of this weekend's hottest celebrity parties.

