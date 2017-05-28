Sound the Alarm! Mariah Carey Is Starting a Beauty Company

Mariah Carey is more than just a music diva, she’s an entrepreneur. When she isn’t busy caring for her twins Moroccan and Monroe, the five time Grammy award winner is selling her own line of jewelry, shoes and perfumes. But because she is the goddess of “extra” and because there is always more Mariah to go around, the star is starting her own beauty company, she revealed to Page Six. Although she has previously collaborated with brands like MAC Cosmetics and Elizabeth Arden to much success, Carey will be launching her own beauty line with manager and friend Stella Bulochnikov.

Still in its infancy, the beauty company is rumored to be based out of soon to be revealed retail space in Beverly Hills. The brand will sell makeup, skincare and fragrances all with Mariah’s luxe touch. If her beauty line is anything like her other endeavors, shoppers can expect lots of butterfly imagery and bling.

It’s expected that the brand will launch around the holiday season, which we already know will be filled with Mariah’s voice carolling our favorite holiday tune, “All I Want For Christmas Is You”. The beauty line seems like it would make a great stocking stuffer or gift for any Mariah fan. We can’t wait to see the glam packaging!