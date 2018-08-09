Mariah Carey's Son Wrote a Christmas Song

It may be a little too early to blast "All I Want for Christmas is You," but Mariah Carey may have some holiday competition from her very own son. Nick Cannon told Entertainment Tonight that his son, Moroccan, wrote a jolly Christmas tune when he was just 5 — and the song has become a part of the family's yuletide repertoire ever since.

"I told his mom like, 'Yo, he told me he wrote a Christmas song,' and she was like 'Yeah, have you heard it?' and I was like 'No, why?' ...she was like, 'Tell him to sing it for you next time,'" Cannon told ET.

Randy Holmes/Getty Images

While Carey's known for more than just the one Christmas tune (it's her biggest international hit and the 11th-best selling single of all time), she probably won't have to worry about familial competition. Why? Well, Moroccan's little ditty isn't exactly the family-friendly banger that "O Holy Night" is. When Cannon asked his son to perform the song, it was nothing like what he'd expected.

"Mariah is gonna kill me," Cannon added. Well, now that it's out there, let's get Moroccan in the studio.

"He goes, 'I saw your boobies on Christmas Eve, they were so beautiful, I didn't want to leave.' I was like, 'That's my boy right there!'" he continued. "I was like, 'This is the best Christmas song I've ever heard in my life!' No joke. And like, til this day, he sings it every Christmas!"

It's unlikely that the song will make an appearance on Mariah's next holiday collection, it's not surprising that the twins have taken after their parents. Cannon went on to say that both of them love to drum and play the piano. He adds that he's always got a music studio with him, so he's ready to capture anything that comes out of his talented twins, be it an impromptu holiday jingle or anything else.