Mariah Carey Sings for Oz, Britney's New Remix, and More!

InStyle Staff
Feb 12, 2013 @ 12:39 pm

1. Mariah Carey recorded a song for the upcoming Disney movie, Oz The Great and Powerful. [HuffPo]

2. Britney Spears gave the world a preview of her "Scream & Shout" remix video via Twitter.  [ONTD]

3. Only the top designer wear for Minnie! Mickey's sweetheart will wear Lanvin. [WWD]

4. Check out Jeremy Scott's wild video for his spring 2013 Adidas collection. [Racked]

5. So shaggy! Leann Rimes added fringe to her 'do. [US Weekly]

6. Dior will open popup shops just to show off Raf Simons's debut collection. [Refinery29]

