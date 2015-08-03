Peek Inside Mariah Carey's $10,000-a-Day Summer Vacation Home 

Mariah Carey is vactioning like a billionaire this summer: The songstress reportedly booked a glamorous beach estate in Malibu, Calif., on Billionaires’ Beach from Airbnb for $10,000 a day.

Carey can now count celebrities such as actress Charlize Theron, film exec David Geffen, and music exec Irving Azoff as her neighbors.

The estate is right on the sandy beach, with features like an indoor/outdoor spa jacuzzi, gourmet kitchen and guest cottage. The master suite has its own fireplace, office, sitting room, and large luxurious bath suite with steam and a balcony facing the ocean.

The four-bedroom beach house is the perfect location for Carey to spend the rest of her summer with her two kids, Monroe and Moroccan, before she jets off to Israel for the first concert of her tour at the end of August.

