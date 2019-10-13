Mariah Carey's Response to Nick Cannon Wanting to Remarry Her Is Very On-Brand

Mariah Carey is never at a loss when it comes to serving a sassy clap back.

Back in the early '00s, the singer told paparazzi, when asked about Jennifer Lopez, "I don't know her." And ever since, those four words became pop culture's favorite insult, earning Mariah her shady stripes. Now, nearly two decades later, she's back to giving brutal one-liners to the media.

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

On Friday, TMZ asked Mariah her thoughts on ex-husband Nick Cannon saying he wanted to remarry her, and the pop star didn't hold back. “Remarry? This is him making this up. He’s being silly,” Carey replied, before she sticked the landing.

The videographer then asked, "Are you good with the single life the rest of your life, basically?" Mariah said, "What is he, my last hope?" Ouch.

Last month, Nick went on rapper T.I.'s podcast where he originally dropped the bombshell. But then, after fans went wild, he clarified his remarks on The Ellen DeGeneres Show a few weeks later.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

"Honestly, I said I would probably never get married again because I’m still working on myself and trying to become a better man," he explained. "That’s what I said. But if I had to, I already know what that’s like; I would go back home first before I had to do it again. You know Mariah, she’s fine, everything's happy. We have an amazing co-parenting relationship, our kids are so happy. It’s calm waters — let’s just keep it that way. Keep it calm."

Sorry, Mariah and Nick stans, but a reunion doesn't seem likely.