Wait, Is That Mariah Carey on Match.com?

Single and ready to mingle is the new motto for Mariah Carey. The singer created her own online dating profile to go along with her "Infinity" music video and hopes that "every woman who is single and listens to this song goes out and finds her infinity, whether on Match or the traditional way." [People]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Find out what exciting updates you can expect from Apple next week. [Time]

2. Director Sofia Coppola has parted ways with the live-action The Little Mermaid film. [Variety]

3. Shia LaBeouf's new video will instantly motivate you to do anything. [MTV]

4. Not sure where to grab lunch? The world's top 50 restaurants were just announced. [The New York Times]

5. Get ready for tonight's Pretty Little Liars Season 6 premiere with this sneak preview. [The Hollywood Reporter]