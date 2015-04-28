Mariah Carey Makes a Suitably Sassy Arrival in Las Vegas Ahead of Residency

Image zoom David Becker/WireImage

If there's one thing we know about Mariah Carey, it's that the girl doesn't do things by halves.

The 45-year-old, who released her latest single Infinity yesterday, arrived in Las Vegas on Monday night ahead of her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace—and she did it in spectacular style.

Frenzied crowds greeted the star as she passed through the Nevada strip in a suitably sassy pink classic convertible car.

Image zoom Denise Truscello/WireImage

That's not all: Carey then led a procession of 18 mobile billboards, each one bearing titles of her No. 1 hits including Always Be My Baby and Heartbreaker, before she graced the Colosseum stage in a show-stopping nude crystallized gown.

Image zoom Denise Truscello/WireImage

The residency—titled Mariah #1 to Infinity—will run throughout July, starting on May 6, and coincides with the first release from her same-titled greatest hits album, which comes out on May 18. The shows will mainly on focus on her 1990 to 2008 back catalog of chart toppers, though her new track Infinity debuted on YouTube yesterday.

