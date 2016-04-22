Watch Mariah Carey Honor Prince in an Emotional Performance of "One Sweet Day" in Paris

Prince’s immeasurable legacy continued to live on Thursday night in Paris, where Mariah Carey took the stage for her latest stop on The Sweet Sweet Fantasy Tour to honor the late musician. The R&B star of course performed the hits fans pack stadiums to hear her belt out, but she took a few moments to express her grief over the icon’s passing.

According to People, Carey grabbed the mic and delivered a brief message about the pop star’s influence on her own life. “I didn’t know if I was able to go through the show tonight because… I’m not sure that everybody heard the news yet. We lost one of our greatest, one of the most incredible geniuses we’ve ever had in music and pop music,” she told the crowd, moving on to explain why she almost reconsidered putting on the show. “To go through with it, and rather than just make everything bleak, we need to take time and honor him because he was a friend to me too and he talked me through some times when I really needed somebody.”

Genius, legend, inspiration, friend. The world will miss you. I'll never get over it. A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Apr 21, 2016 at 12:29pm PDT

Moments later, Carey welcomed two singers on stage and the trio delivered a hair-raising rendition of her own 1995 jam, “One Sweet Day.” And while the song was emotional enough, the diva also used social media to share her love for Prince, writing, “genius, legend, inspiration, friend. The world will miss you. I’ll never get over it,” along with a ‘gram of herself with the singer.

Watch the full performance above.