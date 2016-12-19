Mariah Carey, Queen of Shade, Still Has No Idea Who J. Lo Is

It's Mariah's world and we're just living in it.

While making an appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live on Sunday Mariah Carey—clad in a sparkling, skintight navy jumpsuit with a deep V-neck—played a game of "Does She Know Her?" The rules are simple: Cohen flashes photos of fellow divas up on the screen and Carey must answer whether she knows them or not.

"People love the debate over whether or not Mariah Carey knows Jennifer Lopez," said the host to start off the game. "Do you know J. Lo at this point?" Carey gave a sigh and stayed silent until a voice from the audience shouted, "No!" "The audience member said it," she said coyly, and completely avoided the question at hand. So, does she know J. Lo? We'd say the answer is still "no."

The duo moved onto a round of Does She Know Her? with an image of Lady Gaga whom Carey said she met when she came to her Christmas show at the Beacon Theater: "She was very sweet ... we had a nice conversation ... we've met ... she was very sweet, I enjoyed the moment." So, does she know her? Unclear.

Next up Ariana Grande, to whom Carey gave a firm "no." Cohen pressed the subject telling the singer, "when I looked at her early in her career I thought, wow, this is kind of an homage to Mariah a little bit. Did you feel that?" The singer was definitely not amused by the comparison, responding, "I don't know when early in the career was ... honestly, I'm not familiar. I listen to hip-hop more than I listen to pop music."

As for Taylor Swift whose face appeared next on the screen, Carey said she is a "very nice girl. Met her once—she was really sweet. She came up to me." Surprisingly, though, Carey has "never had a conversation with" fellow diva Madonna and didn't explicitly admit to not knowing her. And Katy Perry is a "nice girl. She came to my show as well," according to the mom of two, who still never manage to directly answer the question, "Do you know her?"

Of all the famous faces there was one that Carey was definitely excited to see: Britney Spears. "I love Britney Spears," she said, which got a lot of applause from the audience. Next up, Miley Cyrus, whom Carey said she "met in bathroom once." After all, it is one of the universal ways many girl friendships are formed, right?

Mariah Carey: the Queen of Christmas and the Queen of Shade. Watch the video above to soak even more glorious diva moments—at one point she even ask someone to come out and fix her flyaways. You can't make this stuff up, people!