Watch Mariah Carey Skillfully Dodge Ellen DeGeneres’s Question About Her Divorce

On the day before Thanksgiving, Mariah Carey is the perfect person to bring the holiday cheer. The singer appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday in full Christmas mode, rocking a long red robe that she opened to unveil a plunging black top and cigarette pants.

“There’s a lot of festivity going on there right now,” the talk show host said, gesturing at her low-cut look. “I try to festivate whenever I can. These are … celebratory,” Carey said of the layered diamond necklaces adorning her chest.

“What are you celebrating?” DeGeneres asked. “Life, and wearing diamonds,” the Vegas performer jokingly responded.

DeGeneres went on to ask about her new show, Mariah’s World, and if it gives fans a true sense of who Mariah truly is. “Do we see the real Mariah? Do you think that there’s a real Mariah …” the host asked. “That we’re missing?” Carey picked up. “I don’t think you are. I think that when I come here I’m pretty much myself, but not everybody may necessarily see those episodes.”

“I don’t know. Yeah, there’s a side of me that people are going to be … I don’t know what people think! It’s like when people ask you what’s the biggest misconception about you, do you even know how to answer that question?” Carey said, telling DeGeneres that she tries to stay away from the tabloids.

But there’s one thing that Carey is staying mum about: her recent split from fiancé James Packer. “You were trying on wedding dresses in the docuseries, we see the behind-the-scenes of that, which is pretty personal,” DeGeneres says, adding that Packer appears in the show.

“Now it’s a whole freaking thing,” Carey responds. “I think I’m doing well. How are you?” she asked, deflecting the attention away from her breakup.

When pressed further, the singer made it clear that she wasn’t ready to get into the details of her split. “Everything happens for a reason. Things are the way they are,” she said. “It’s kind of difficult to talk about at this moment, so I’m just going to compliment you on these decorations once again because they are fabulous and I’m here among them.”

