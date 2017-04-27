Nick Cannon Says This Is the Most Diva Thing Mariah Carey Has Ever Done

Mariah Carey totally takes ownership over the fact that she's a diva, and we love her for it.

But what's the most outrageous thing she's ever done? According to ex-husband Nick Cannon, give birth to the couple's 5-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. During an appearance on The Wendy Williams show today, the star opened up about his relationship with the singer, how they make co-parenting work, and her diva-esque tendencies. When asked the question "What's the most diva thing that you've ever seen Mariah do?" he was quick to reply: "Have twins," he jokingly said. "She shut the whole hospital down."

"When they were born, she made me play her music as they were coming out," Cannon continued. "It was a fantasy. They were dancing to 'Fantasy.'"

And despite their split in 2014 and subsequent divorce last year, Carey and Cannon remain close friends. The pair often shares photos on Instagram of them hanging out as a family, though he insists that their relationship is strictly platonic. "There's nothing but unconditional love there," he shared. "I mean, she's gorgeous but, you know, I'm respectful. I put the kids to bed and I go home."

#bedtimestories #demkids #family @nickcannon A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Apr 21, 2017 at 12:45am PDT

Easter with #demkids #moments #rocandroe #easter #family 🐣🐥🌈🦋🐰💖 @nickcannon A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Apr 15, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

"I feel like when two people are in a relationship, it should be about growth," he said about their breakup. "It should be a situation where everyone's becoming a better human being in the relationship. So when you get to a point where there's no longer any growth and you're not bettering each other...I felt like it was probably best, especially for our children, since they're the number one priority, if I could be the best human being and the best father from outside of that house."

There's no bad blood here.