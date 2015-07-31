Mariah Carey’s Self-Directed Hallmark Movie Is All You’ll Want for Christmas

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Jonathan Borge
Jul 31, 2015 @ 11:45 am

A Las Vegas residency typically marks a milestone moment in a singer’s career. But Mariah Carey isn’t satisfied with just performing to sold-out audiences night after night—the hit-making R&B singer is picking up the clapperboard and to make her directorial debut with Mariah Carey’s Christmas Project on the Hallmark Chanel this fall, People reports.

Set to start shooting in October and air in December as part of the channel’s Countdown to Christmas series, we expect the artist’s holiday-themed movie to be packed with joyous celebratory anthems that we presume will include her now iconic “All I Want for Christmas.” Next week, Carey will be honored with a glam star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame—the perfect move to get us all in the diva’s hip-shaking spirit.

RELATED VIDEO: I'm Obsessed: Gold Macbook

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!