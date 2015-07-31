Mariah Carey’s Self-Directed Hallmark Movie Is All You’ll Want for Christmas

A Las Vegas residency typically marks a milestone moment in a singer’s career. But Mariah Carey isn’t satisfied with just performing to sold-out audiences night after night—the hit-making R&B singer is picking up the clapperboard and to make her directorial debut with Mariah Carey’s Christmas Project on the Hallmark Chanel this fall, People reports.

Set to start shooting in October and air in December as part of the channel’s Countdown to Christmas series, we expect the artist’s holiday-themed movie to be packed with joyous celebratory anthems that we presume will include her now iconic “All I Want for Christmas.” Next week, Carey will be honored with a glam star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame—the perfect move to get us all in the diva’s hip-shaking spirit.

