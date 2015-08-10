Mariah Carey Takes Her Daughter Monroe to Get Her Ears Pierced

Mariah Carey's daughter Monroe is one brave little girl! The superstar mom took her 4-year-old to get her ears pierced at Claire's over the weekend, and she took to social media to share a photo from the exciting event. "Roe Roe gets her ears pierced!!" she wrote alongside the adorable snap, which Carey posted on Instagram. In the pic, the adorable Monroe sports a stylish ensemble and holds an assortment of toys while sucking on a lollipop, and appears to have survived the milestone occasion without shedding a tear:

Roe Roe gets her ears pierced!! A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Aug 9, 2015 at 11:26am PDT

Claire's also tweeted and 'grammed the singer's photo with the captions: "We're totally fangirling RN because @MariahCarey brought her daughter into our Sherman Oaks store this weekend! #cute," and "She looks adorable! Thanks for choosing Claire's! #ClairesLovesMariah!" Too cute.

We're totally fangirling RN because @MariahCarey brought her daughter into our Sherman Oaks store this weekend! #cute pic.twitter.com/ZtTmQhAeUq — Claire's (@ClairesStores) August 9, 2015

#Repost @mariahcarey She looks adorable! Thanks for choosing Claire's! #ClairesLovesMariah! ・・・ Roe Roe gets her ears pierced!! A photo posted by ClairesStores (@clairesstores) on Aug 9, 2015 at 3:36pm PDT

RELATED: Mariah Carey's Twins Were the Stars at Her Walk of Fame Ceremony