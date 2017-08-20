Roc and Roe Are the Cutest Groupies at Mariah Carey's Concert

Obviously Mariah Carey rolls with a glamorous squad. In advance of her N.Y.C. concert this weekend, the 47-year-old pop diva shared a pic of herself posing with her concert crew, a.k.a. her 6-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, in Newark, New Jersey.

Carey's children look perfectly comfortable backstage, and we'd expect nothing less from the offspring of such an iconic performer. Roc and Roe are standing on top of an equipment box in the snap, and Roe is striking a fierce pose with her hand on her hip.

Their mother, on the other hand, kept her feet firmly on the ground, leaning up against the box in her plaid mini skirt and black top. She accessorized her look with gold heels and sunglasses, letting her long blonde hair fall down to her waist. The "Touch My Body" singer captioned the image with a string of cute hashtags including #mysquad and #curlyhaircrew.

#mysquad #curlyhaircrew #newark #allthehitstour getting ready for you #nyc !! 🎶💝🦋💝🎶 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Aug 19, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

Dem kids didn't just hang out behind the scenes all night, though. Carey shared another pic of Roe breaking it down on stage with her! Check out those dance moves.

Carey's kids definitely aren't scared of the spotlight!