"All I Want for Christmas" Isn't the Only Mariah Carey Song that Deserves a Movie

Mariah Carey fans, brace yourselves. An animated movie based on Mimi's holiday hit, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," is being made, thanks to the wonderful people over at Universal. The full-length flick is set to grace your screens at the end the year.

The classic song, first released in 1994, has seen plenty of covers and updates, including the 2011 version featuring a duet with Justin Bieber. The tune has been the best-selling holiday download since Nielsen began tracking digital song sales in 2003.

It's clear that everyone and their mother is pretty obsessed with "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and we're sure it'll make a fabulous animated movie this holiday season. Even Mariah herself thinks so, as evidenced by the announcement on she made on Twitter.

My song is becoming a movie! You’re the first to hear about this exciting news! Follow @AllIWantMovie for more updates. #AllIWantMovie pic.twitter.com/vb1j75eGZk — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 21, 2017

But, there are a few other classic Mimi songs that we know would make great films of the animated or even live-action varieties.

We can totally see the Lambily digging a cartoon movie based on "We Belong Together"—about a lovesick barnyard animal (à la Babe meets Zootopia) missing her counterpart on the farm.

Or perhaps a cute first-love story based on "Always Be My Baby":

"Hero" would make a great backdrop for a coming of age classic:

And, well, a plotline to go along with "Obsessed" really just speaks for itself:

We'll have to wait and see if Mariah wants to move forward with these.