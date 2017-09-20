Britney Spears and Mariah Carey Have Dinner Together and the Internet Is Not Okay

What happens when two divas walk into a dinner party? A whole lot of fabulous. Mariah Carey and Britney Spears ran into each other at a mutual friend's get together, and the Internet can't handle it.

Spears took to her social media account to share a couple of snaps from the soiree, including a photo of them smiling big for the camera in coordinating black dresses. "You never know who you’re going to meet at dinner parties!!" Spears captioned the post. "Great night! So much fun, thank you Cade!" Be still our hearts.

You never know who you’re going to meet at dinner parties!! 🎉 Great night! So much fun, thank you Cade! 🍃🍃 pic.twitter.com/jFR4pzwmwZ — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) September 20, 2017

VIDEO: Britney Spears's 3 Biggest Beauty Blunders

If you're freaking out that the two pop stars casually hung out and had dinner together, you're definitely not alone. The tweet quickly garnered thousands of retweets and favorites on the platform, and a lot of hysterical fan reactions.

You never know who you’re going to meet at dinner parties!! 🎉 Great night! So much fun, thank you Cade! 🍃🍃 pic.twitter.com/jFR4pzwmwZ — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) September 20, 2017

FUCKING LEGENDS COLLAB PLEASE pic.twitter.com/YPwYFZjqnP — Neemz (@NimaNeemz) September 20, 2017

AAAAAAAAHHHH MY 2 FAVS TOGETHER HOLY SHITTTTT I'M SCREAMING AAAAAAAAAHHH!!! pic.twitter.com/wC2ZUnhCep — Guille el humano. (@GuilleGalaviz) September 20, 2017

While it feels as if these two have never hung out before, they're actually friends. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live Carey told host Andy Cohen how much she loves Britney. Here's hoping that this run in brings more hangouts in the future.