Mariah Carey Gets Interviewed in a Bathtub Wearing a Sparkling Evening Gown and Heels

Mariah Carey has never met a bathtub she didn’t like, so when Jimmy Kimmel offered to interview her in a tub on Thursday, the pop superstar happily obliged. The talk show host asked Carey if she ever takes baths with her clothes on (she revealed that she wears a bathing suit with her 5-year-old twins in the tub) and then opened the curtain on a clawfoot tub filled with bubbles.

“This is amazing! You really want me to get in this? Can I test the water?” she asked Kimmel before swinging her legs into the tub (while wearing a sparkling black evening gown and heels, no less). Two shirtless men appeared from backstage to hand the stars glasses of Champagne and feed them grapes from a vine.

The host proceeded to ask Carey about her engagement to Australian billionaire James Packer and her upcoming Las Vegas residency, #1 to Infinity. The star revealed that the show, which kicks off June 7, is a conglomeration of her 18 number one hits, sung one after another, and features a return to some of her most iconic fashion moments.

So what did she have to say about her upcoming wedding? Well, it definitely won't be at a wedding chapel in Vegas. "Will you get married at Las Vegas?" Kimmel asked. "No, darling, no," she responded, after flashing her sizeable engagement ring.

Watch the hilarious interview above.