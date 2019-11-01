Mariah Carey Ushered in the Holiday Season in the Most Mariah Carey Way Possible 

The Christmas Queen has spoken.

Though you may be blindsided by the transition from spooky to wholesome, from motion-activated ghouls to jolly singing Santas, from candy-filled pumpkins to pumpkin-filled pies, there’s one billboard star who’s been eagerly awaiting November 1: Mariah Carey.

The “All I Want for Christmas” songstress went to bed an ‘80s rocker and awoke the epitome of all that is festive — or at least that’s how the video she created for the occasion (!) depicts it.

In a delightfully over-the-top video, Carey is shown heading to bed at 11:59 p.m. on Halloween, in full costume and makeup (Mariah would never!), and waking up one minute later to Santa Claus’s literal call. A joyous Mariah sits up in bed at the sight of her caller ID, now wearing a set of Christmas pajamas illustrated with cartoon images of Carey wearing a Santa hat, and greets Mr. Claus with an excited scream. Cue “All I Want for Christmas,” of course.

Yay, Christmas, I guess, but also, where can we find a makeup artist who specializes in one-minute transitions?