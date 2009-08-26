Maria Sharapova's Personalized Accessories

At a cocktail party hosted by InStyle and Tiffany & Co., Maria Sharapova told us the story behind her accessories. The tennis star wore a pair of sterling silver and diamond "Stria" earrings created just for her by the architect Frank Gehry (who has designed jewelry for Tiffany since 2006) and a pair of black suede ankle boots from her very own collection for Cole Haan. "To see my first line in stores is crazy," she said of the footwear, made with Nike Air technology. "I'm already working on next year's collection!" Since Sharapova will wear the Tiffany earrings during her matches at the 2009 US Open, would she ever don couture on the court? "Tennis players have always done things a little differently when it comes to fashion," she told us. "But while couture is extraordinary, it's more for the eyes. I wouldn't be able to move!"

• Tiffany & Co. Stria earrings, $850; visit tiffany.com.• Maria Sharapova by Cole Haan Air Milano boot, $248; visit colehaan.com.