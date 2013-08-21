Maria Sharapova Tells Us How She's Accessorizing On the Court Next Week

Image zoom Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Henri Bendel, Courtesy Photo (3)

Maria Sharapova might be tough on the court, but off the court she is sweet as candy. Last year, the tennis superstar released Sugarpova, a line of delectable tennis-themed treats. This year, she’s rolling out an expansion of that—bags, tees, hats, jewelry and hair accessories that incorporate her signature lip print logo, all available exclusively at Henri Bendel. "I wear so many accessories when I play tennis, so I can actually wear these myself," she told InStyle.com at the line's launch event at Bendel's Fifth Avenue flagship in New York last night. Expect the pieces to make their on-court debut when she plays at the US Open tournament next week, especially the lip print bobby pin set. “I wear them every day when I’m on the court,” she said. Check out the full collection of accessories and candy, priced from $6 to $58, at henribendel.com.

