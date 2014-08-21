Maria Sharapova Serves Up a Fashion Win at the CFDA's Party for Pink

What an ace! Last night, Maria Sharapova, the CFDA, and Porsche celebrated the 20th anniversary of Fashion Targets Breast Cancer (FTBC) at the New Museum in New York City. DJ’s Hannah Bronfman and Brendan Fallis spun energetic tunes throughout the evening for guests including CFDA CEO Steven Kolb (pictured above with Sharapova) and designers Jennifer Fisher, Betsey Johnson, and Pamela Love.

Sharapova, who hosted the event in an beautiful intricate Marc Jacobs tea-length dress and white Aquazzura shoes, is also the face of the 2014 FTBC campaign. The stunning images features four images of the tennis pro sporting CFDA designers like Derek Lam, Calvin Klein Collection, The Row, and Jennifer Fisher Jewelry.

“I am honored to partner this year with the CFDA to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Fashion Targets Breast Cancer. Over the last 20 years, FTBC has mobilized the fashion industry and the public consumer for this worthy charitable initiative," says Sharapova. "As fashion and style is a personal passion of mine, it's impressive to see on a global and domestic scale the impact FTBC has made."

Inspired by CFDA member Ralph Lauren in 1994 as the American Fashion Industry’s response to breast cancer, FTBC is one of the CFDA’s longest standing charitable initiatives. To date, the initiative has raised over $54 million for breast cancer worldwide, with every dollar going back to patient care. Talk about one worthy cause!

