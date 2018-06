Maria Menounos (who accessorized her navy suit with Chanel heels and Jewelry by Nola) walked the red carpet with a canine pal at K9s Only/Friends of L.A. Animal Shelters benefit in Los Angeles. Once inside, the Extra correspondent was honored for her work to raise awareness about animal rescue and adoption. Click through to see Blake Lively, Molly Sims and more stars at last night's hottest parties!