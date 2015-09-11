Rodial's Beauty Guru Shares Her Favorite Fashion Week Hotspots

Maria Hatzistefanis knows a thing or two about beauty and how it relates to fashion. As the founder of the cult-brand Rodial, she lives in London but travels the globe to visit the 35 countries where her makeup and skincare line is sold. But it's during Fashion Week that her skincare regimen must work the hardest, as the makeup artist and entrepreneur flits from show to show without ever letting them see her sweat. InStyle asked her how she manages to look fresh and fabulous amidst all the chaos of this month's shows.

What is your beauty regimen for fashion week?

"I like to have a keratin treatment before Fashion Week starts to prep hair for daily blowouts and have a plumping facial a few days before. During Fashion Week I always sleep with a hydrating mask (Rodial Dragon’s Blood Hyaluronic Mask, $48; askderm.com) as my skin tends to dry out between the long-haul flights and the hectic schedule."

What is always in your bag?

"A Rodial highlighter ($32; joyus.com) in yellow to immediately cover under-eye circles, cinnamon gum, and a Sony RX100 III camera for my Instagram pictures."

How in the world do you pack for the week?

"I make a list of every meeting and event I have and match it to an outfit. I pack a lot of dresses are they are easy to throw on; Valentino and Gucci are my favorites and look put-together, along with a chunky boot from Miu Miu to casual-down the look. I take a few black and navy separates for meetings, and Alaïa or Nicholas Kirkwood sandals for the evening."

How do you stay perky all week with all those interviews and parties?

"I have a double espresso in the morning and during the day I take add a fizzy supplement in water called Berroca which is packed with Vitamin B."

Where do you like to go for breakfast? For a meeting? For a quick bite?

"I get a protein smoothie from Juice Generation for a quick breakfast. I love the Mercer Kitchen for meetings and Balthazar for a bite to eat."

Where do you stay and why?

"I always stay at the Crosby Street Hotel, it has the most luxurious beds and linen and the bedrooms have double glazing windows for the most serene sleep in NY. I need a good night's sleep to survive the craziness."

Is there one thing you always want to do when in town but can never find the time?

"I always mean to go to a Jivamukti Yoga class but never make it!"

Where do you go for drinks?

"The bar at the Four Seasons in Midtown. It's always elegant."

Any secret spots?

"I’ve discovered a spa called the Soho Sanctuary that is calm and serene and has an amazing selection of body treatments."

