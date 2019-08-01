Margot Robbie Channeled Belle in a Stunning Pale Yellow Maxidress

Margot Robbie is continuing to stun on the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood press tour.

On Thursday, she channeled Belle from Beauty and the Beast in a pale yellow tie-strap dress with a cinched bodice and flowing skirt. With her hair worn parted to one side in loose waves, you'd be hard pressed to tell the difference between the Australian actress and an actual Disney princess.

Robbie, who plays Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino's latest (and supposedly penultimate) movie, has been pulling out all the stops along the tour to promote the film. From a burnt-orange plunging dress to her unexpected Cannes debut, it's easy to see why the chic star has just landed a Chanel gig.

Robbie even paid homage to Sharon Tate herself during a Cannes photocall, channeling the late actress's look from a 1968 appearance at the very same festival.

“It was immensely important for me to honor Sharon’s generous spirit,” Robbie told People about playing Tate. “I felt an enormous sense of responsibility. She really was such a beautiful character to play.”

It looks like that sense of responsibility took off. Tate's sister, Debra, recently shared her emotional response to seeing Robbie in the movie, telling Vanity Fair, “She made me cry because she sounded just like Sharon. The tone in her voice was completely Sharon, and it just touched me so much that big tears [started falling]. The front of my shirt was wet. I actually got to see my sister again ... nearly 50 years later.”