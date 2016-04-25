Margot Robbie Rocks a White-Hot Bikini on a Romantic Getaway to St. Barts

Margot Robbie may be a member of the Suicide Squad, but her real-life pals are far more low-key. The Wolf of Wall Street actress recently jetted off for a vacation in St. Barts with her boyfriend Tom Ackerley, and the couple appeared to enjoy a romantic tropical getaway.

Robbie looked white-hot in a crochet string bikini from She Made Me (top, $99, fwrd.com; bottoms, $90, fwrd.com) that showed off her toned beach bod duringa beach outing. The star threw her hair in a topknot and wore minimal makeup, looking relaxed and worry-free. The 25-year-old was spotted kissing her beau, Acklerley, heating up the already tropical climate.

With four movies in the works in 2016 alone, we’ll be seeing a lot more of this sexy star in the coming months—and we're looking forward to it.