Margot Robbie and Husband Tom Ackerley Are Expanding Their Family—Take a Look

Just months after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony Down Under, newlyweds Margot Robbie and her director husband Tom Ackerley are already expanding their little family.

On Monday, the Aussie actress took to Instagram to share a photo of the couple's newest addition—an adorable rescue puppy that shares a moniker with a character from Harper Lee's classic, To Kill a Mockingbird.

"Our little rescue pup, Boo Radley," the Suicide Squad star captioned the heart-melting black-and-white shot, which shows the dark-haired tiny pooch sitting in a bed and gazing intently into the camera. Aww!

The lovebirds have been enjoying their wedded bliss since saying their I Dos in the December Bryon Bay ceremony. The pair took to social media to share newlywed photos as well as a loved-up shot, taken from behind, which appears to show the couple on their honeymoon vacation laying on the beach and getting in some sun while they cuddle and look out at the ocean view.

We will be staying tuned for more photos of little Boo!