Margot Robbie Makes Her 2019 Red Carpet Debut at the SAG Awards
All hail the (red carpet) Queen.
Though Margot Robbie has been shutout from most of the 2019 awards circuit, the Aussie nabbed a SAG award nomination for her impressive transformation into Elizabeth I in Mary Queen of Scots.
This isn’t Robbie’s first visit to the actor-centric awards ceremony. The 28-year-old scored a nomination in 2018 for her performance as disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya. Exuding a blend of modern and classic sensibility, the actress graced the red carpet in a pale pink Miu Miu halter gown with beaded metallic embellishments decorating the bodice and a ring of feathers circling her waist.
This year, Robbie took a different approach, stepping on the carpet in a white and gold Chanel column gown with crocheted embellishments. She paired the garment with matching drop earrings and a metallic clutch, a glittering gold eye shadow polishing off the style.
Tonight Robbie will face off against a formidable slate of nominees that includes Amy Adams, Emily Blunt, Emma Stone, and Rachel Weisz.
Win or lose, she’s still a Queen in our eyes.