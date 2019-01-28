Margot Robbie Makes Her 2019 Red Carpet Debut at the SAG Awards

Though Margot Robbie has been shutout from most of the 2019 awards circuit, the Aussie nabbed a SAG award nomination for her impressive transformation into Elizabeth I in Mary Queen of Scots.

This isn’t Robbie’s first visit to the actor-centric awards ceremony. The 28-year-old scored a nomination in 2018 for her performance as disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya. Exuding a blend of modern and classic sensibility, the actress graced the red carpet in a pale pink Miu Miu halter gown with beaded metallic embellishments decorating the bodice and a ring of feathers circling her waist.

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

This year, Robbie took a different approach, stepping on the carpet in a white and gold Chanel column gown with crocheted embellishments. She paired the garment with matching drop earrings and a metallic clutch, a glittering gold eye shadow polishing off the style.

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tonight Robbie will face off against a formidable slate of nominees that includes Amy Adams, Emily Blunt, Emma Stone, and Rachel Weisz.

Win or lose, she’s still a Queen in our eyes.