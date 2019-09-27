Margot Robbie Looks Unrecognizable With Orange Hair

No stranger to complete transformations, Margot Robbie has had dip-dyed ponytails, dark brown locks, and even dabbled in auburn. But in a Flashback Friday post from makeup artist Patti Dubroff, Robbie got playful — very playful, in fact — with a bright orange wig and a few strategically placed star appliques. The look was to celebrate Robbie's 29th birthday and by the looks of the finished product, the party was one to remember.

Robbie's actual birthday was back on July 2 and she happened to be in Paris for the occasion with her hairstylist, Bryce Scarlett, and Dubroff. While the trip was for work (Robbie was promoting Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), she managed to fit in some time for fun and now it's on the internet for everyone to see.

"It was my birthday and it was ... It was a big one," Robbie told The Hollywood Reporter.

"Wigs were involved," Dubroff added. "Lots of wigs, lots of glitter, crazy clubs, crazy friends."

She posted proof: a close-up look at the wig, which featured a set of blunt bangs, as well as the sparkling makeup look and a megawatt smile from Robbie to show just how much fun she had with the whole thing. To top it all off, Robbie added a very Parisian polka-dot beret.

The beauty look involved a sparkling metallic eyelid and two stars placed under her eyes. The shimmering decals matched the print on her top.

"Wigs, Glitter, Crazy Friends ... it was a big 29th," Dubroff wrote on Instagram.

"It was a big 29th; I don't need a 30th," Robbie told THR of the celebration. While Dubroff only gave her followers a peek into just how much fun the trio had, there's no doubt there was plenty of action that didn't get documented online.