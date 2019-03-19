Margot Robbie Is Barely Recognizable on the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Poster

If it feels like we’ve talking about Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood for years now, it’s because we literally have been — between Leonardo DiCaprio’s leather jackets, Brad Pitt’s Cheech & Chong-esque aesthetic, and the ongoing discussion of true crime exploitation (it’s one of four high-profile films coming out this year that concern the Manson murders on the 50th anniversary of the infamous serial killings), we cannot stop thinking/talking/tweeting about this movie.

Well, this week only served to fan the flames as the posters for Tarantino’s ninth feature began cropping up on social media.

The first, a slightly ominous shot of Pitt and DiCaprio posing before a blurred yellow car, the first half of the Hollywood sign visible in the distance, went up on Monday, and fans had some ~thoughts~.

the once upon a time in hollywood posters have the energy of a blockbuster video and no i will not elaborate — ashley (@florencepew) March 19, 2019

Whoever designed the posters for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has renewed my confidence in my Photoshop skill 🤣 — 𝐡𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐢𝐞 🌵 (@haylieng) March 19, 2019

whoever made the once upon a time in hollywood poster is a master scam artist and i must pay my respects to her. reveal yourself queen — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) March 18, 2019

the once upon a time in hollywood poster pic.twitter.com/nz7LmQpYFg — esme (@killbiill) March 18, 2019

But, to be fair, some people were into it:

... Like, really into it:

On Tuesday, a second poster went live — this one featuring Margot Robbie (Hollywood’s Sharon Tate) posed before the historic Fox Village Theater in west Los Angeles in the same sharp relief style as the first iteration.

If Robbie’s name hadn’t been so publicly attached to the film, we’re not sure we’d have even realized it was her. Strangely, as unlike herself as Margot looks, she doesn’t bear a striking resemblance to Tate, either …

Knowing Tarantino, these seemingly odd stylistic choices may serve a greater purpose. Perhaps the forthcoming trailer will shed some light (but please, not from behind — we really don’t need more backlighting here).