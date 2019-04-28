Margot Robbie Trades in Her Asymmetrical Lob for Longer Locks at the Tribeca Film Festival

As she gears up for the promotion of her new film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Margot Robbie is slowly transforming into a '60s bombshell, and she's got the long blonde locks to prove it.

While walking the red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival for her other movie Dreamland — which she is billed as a producer — the actress noticeably added a few more inches to her signature shoulder-grazing strands.

Image zoom Jim Spellman/Getty Images

For as long as we can remember, Robbie has given us hair envy with her asymmetrical lob, but, now, it appears she's channeling her character Sharon Tate in the aforementioned Quentin Tarantino film with a long blunt cut.

At Sunday's premiere, Robbie parted her sleek strands down the middle and added a bit of texture at the ends à la the late movie star. Emphasizing the flower child vibe, Margot paired her new 'do with a black flare-leg jumpsuit and a matching fuzzy cardigan. She finished off her look with a Chanel belt cinched at the waist and pointed-toe pumps.

In late February, Margot was last photographed with shoulder-grazing hair at Chanel's annual pre-Oscar dinner in Los Angeles, leading us to believe that her lengthy locks were made possible by handy hair extensions. Though, it's totally possible she grew her hair out for her new role.

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Regardless, Margot looks positively stunning!