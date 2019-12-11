Margot Robbie’s New Haircut Proves a Simple Trim Can Make a Huge Difference

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Margot Robbie is a fan of major hair transformations: dip-dyed ponytails, neon orange wigs, and wavy bobs are all a few of her most dramatic looks. But her latest haircut is a testament to how much a simple trim can completely change your hairstyle.

On Dec. 10, the actress showed up to a screening of her latest movie Bombshell with a long, blunt lob, and a couple inches dusted off her ends by the looks of it. Robbie's hairstylist Bryce Scarlett gave her a center part and styled her fresh trim in loose flat iron waves using Moroccanoil products.

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

This new length is the shortest the actress has worn her hair since she debuted the wavy blunt bob at the 2018 Oscars that landed her on the night's best beauty looks lists. Even this summer, while promoting Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, Robbie channeled her character Sharon Tate with some '60s bombshell styles and kept her hair long throughout the fall.

As far as hair transformations go, Robbie's latest cut might not be the most dramatic. However, it goes to show that if a complete style overhaul isn't in the cards, a trim can make all the difference.