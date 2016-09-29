Watch Saturday Night Live Host Margot Robbie and Kate McKinnon Have a Wine-Fueled Dance Party

Margot Robbie is hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time during this Saturday’s season premiere, and judging by this promo, it’s going to be hilarious. In the “pre-premiere pre-party,” Robbie is joined by SNL star Kate McKinnon for some wine-filled girl talk.

“Margot, I’ve got to ask. Who are you voting for?” the hilarious Hillary Clinton impersonator asks. “Well I can’t vote in this country, so neither,” Robbie says.

“Oh, you’re Australian, I forgot,” McKinnon laughs. “I’m also a felon,” the Suicide Squad star responds, deadpan.

The duo also engages in some awkward small talk (“I think you’re bad at girl talk”), sips red wine, and turns their exclusive party of two into a raging dance party. “You’re going a little hard and I think you’re sort of embarrassing yourself,” McKinnon tells the first-time host.

If this video is any indication, the season premiere of Saturday Night Live is sure to be hilarious.

Tune into NBC on Oct. 1 at 11:30 p.m. ET to see Robbie take the stage, with musical guest The Weeknd.