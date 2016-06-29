Harry Potter Fan Margot Robbie Lied as a Child to Get Glasses—See Her Adorable Throwback Photo

It may be hard to believe but even a glamorous screen siren like Margot Robbie has a bit of a nerdy past. On Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! the 25-year-old actress and longtime Harry Potter fan revealed that she was so obsessed with the series as a teen that she actually lied about her vision in order to get a pair of glasses like the main character.

As luck would have it, one of her childhood friends sent host Jimmy Kimmel an endearingly hilarious throwback photo of the Legend of Tarzan star from her tween Potter fandom heyday. The image (below) shows 13-year-old Robbie wearing the glasses while holding Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, the fifth novel in the series, and a mug.

"I'm drinking a cup of tea. I'm in bed. I'm clearly really enjoying myself reading Harry Potter. I have braces, which I had for two years," Robbie explained.

"I was really into slicking my hair back, god knows why, and I'm wearing glasses, which I didn't actually need," she said. "I have 20/20 vision, and I lied to get glasses so I could look like Harry Potter."

"I went to the optometrist and was like, "No, I can't see that. Oh my eyes hurt!" My mom's like, "Do you really need glasses?" and I was like, "Yes I do!"' Watch Robbie talk about her Harry Potter glasses in the clip at top.

Robbie, who wore a black pajama-like ensemble with gold peep toe heels, also talked about her upcoming 26th birthday on July 2 and how she will be celebrating with a Hawaii-themed party. "We're gonna go all out. Coconut bras and grass skirts for the boys," she told Kimmel.

Also a big fan of birthday parties, Robbie has had some epic celebrations—watch her describe them in the clip above.