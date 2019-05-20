Margot Robbie Has a New Beauty Gig With Chanel 

Image zoom Courtesy

Margot Robbie is no stranger to Chanel. The Australian star has been a fashion ambassador for the brand since 2018, and a muse to the late Karl Lagerfeld.

Today, Robbie is taking her relationship with Chanel to the next level. The French fashion house announced that the actress is the newest face of their fragrance empire. In this role she'll front the campaigns for Chanel's iconic perfumes like its No.5 scent.

The actress is going to be in good company. Other famous Chanel beauty ambassadors include Kiera Knightly and Kristen Stewart to name a few.

Given that Robbie is gearing up for the July release of the Quentin Tarantino-directed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood where she plays Sharon Tate, you can bet she's going to be wearing a lot of Chanel on the red carpet this summer — fragrance included.