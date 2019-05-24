Margot Robbie Paid Homage to Sharon Tate by Copying Her 1968 Cannes Hairstyle

Despite an apparent dearth of lines in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Margot Robbie is doing everything she can to honor the memory of onscreen counterpart Sharon Tate.

The actress arrived at a photocall in Cannes on Wednesday in a delicate white off-the-shoulder maxidress and silver Tamara Mellon sandals, but it was her unassuming hairstyle that really caught our attention.

The Oscar nominee wore her blonde locks straight and parted down the center with two small, loose braids framing her face on each side.

If the braided look seems retro to you, you’re not wrong — in fact, it’s near identical to the style Tate wore to that very festival in 1968, which she attended with husband Roman Polanski.

Hollywood, already a critical darling, lost a bit of its shine during its Cannes press conference when director Quentin Tarantino declined to comment on Robbie’s few lines in the film. Margot stepped in after Tarantino tersely refused a reporter’s question on the matter, explaining, “I always look into the character, and what the character is supposed to serve. I think the moments that I got on screen gave an opportunity to honor Sharon. I think the tragedy was ultimately the loss of innocence and to really show those wonderful sides of her, I think could be adequately done without speaking."

Quentin Tarantino snapped at a female reporter from The New York Times who asked why Margot Robbie wasn’t given more to say or do in his latest film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" https://t.co/xACQXjyBu8 pic.twitter.com/5GraEtaSyw — Variety (@Variety) May 22, 2019

Tate was the most famous victim of the Manson murders, which shocked the nation as they swept across Hollywood in the summer of 1969. She was nearly nine months pregnant at the time of her death.