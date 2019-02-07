Margot Robbie's Little Brother Is Now a Runway Model

It looks like the runway's big enough for every celebrity sibling, no matter how many Hadids, Jenners, and top-billed kids take to the catwalk. The latest one to join the ranks of Kaia Gerber and Hailey Baldwin is Margot Robbie's baby bro, Cameron. Page Six reports that the younger Robbie modeled in the latest David Jones show, held at The Museum of Old and New Art in Hobart, Tasmania.

And like many of his peers, he's using modeling as a platform to get to what he sees as bigger and better things. He explained that he hopes to parlay his modeling gigs into acting, which he says is his real focus. In 2009, he starred alongside his sister in a film called I.C.U.

"My focus has always been acting," he told the Daily Telegraph. "That's what I've always wanted to do and that’s been my main focus. Actor first, a model second."

For his turn on the runway, Cameron wore a floral shirt, blue slacks, and of-the-moment chunky sneakers. During his second pass, he wore a gray plaid vest and blazer paired with a white T-shirt and more streamlined black dress shoes. He joined runway vet Gemma Ward for the show, which was the first time in six years David Jones took its show outside of Sydney. The Courier Mail called Cameron a newcomer, though he's sure to log plenty of miles in the coming seasons.