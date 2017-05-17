It's Official: Margot Robbie Is the Chicest Bridesmaid of All Time

Margot Robbie: actress, bombshell, accomplished bridesmaid and wedding aficionado.
The Wolf of Wall Street actress took on her most important role to date last week: doting bridesmaid.
Robbie, a newlywed herself, served as bridesmaid-cum-floral-clad goddess at her friend Julia Koenig’s wedding in Kauai, Hawaii last Wednesday.
“Going to the chapel,” she captioned a faraway photo of the wedding party, standing outside a forest green church flanked by picturesque palm trees.
Robbie rolled up to the ceremony in a seafoam green satin slip adorned with pastel pink flower print and lace embellishments ($580; mytheresa.com) that she paired with low-heel strappy beige sandals. The bridal party complemented their gowns with flower-plaited crowns of loose braids and a bouquet of white flowers mixed with large decorative leaves.
RELATED: See More Celebs Who Traded Their Couture for Bridesmaid Dresses
The Australian star looked absolutely stunning. To be honest, we wouldn’t want her standing next to us on our wedding day, but to each her own …
RELATED: 20 Celebrity Bridesmaids Who Took #SquadGoals to the Next Level
Congrats to the newlyweds!